Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Advance tickets for HAWG ice fishing derby

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.