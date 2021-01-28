Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Homeless Connect Friday
Casper Housing Authority CARES announces the 5th Annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County (PHCNC) event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 29, at First United Methodist Church office, 332 E. 2nd Street. Due to COVID-19, PHCNC will be a walk-through style giveaway of bags filled with essential items for the homeless. This is a free event for the homeless.
For more information on PHCNC, please contact Ivonne Chavez, FSS manager at 307-233-7027 or IChavez@chaoffice.org.
Casper Housing Authority CARES is a local 501c(3) nonprofit supporting the programs of the Casper Housing Authority. Current programs include: Kids Kampus childcare center for ages birth to 12, the Landing Veterans project, the Life Steps Campus Kitchen program, and the annual Father’s Day event at Washington Park.
Advance tickets for HAWG ice fishing derby
The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club is hosting the 32nd Annual "HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30 and 31, at Pathfinder Reservoir at the Diabase Shelter. $57,000 in cash and prizes possible. There are limited RV spaces with electrical hook-ups available for $35 per night. Only prepaid camping reservations will be taken. No credit cards accepted. Hot food and refreshments will be available for purchase. There will be four places paid for largest game fish and three places paid per hour for the largest game fish. We have included a first, second and third weight prize for children 14 years and under.
Tickets are on sale now through Jan. 29 for $35 each on the website at www.hawgderby.com and at the following locations: Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters, Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, Sloane’s General Store in Alcova and The Hideaway Bar in Mills during regular business hours through Friday, Jan. 29. Sloane’s General Store in Alcova will sell tickets until 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and the Pathfinder Reservoir Diabase Shelter will sell tickets from 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 until noon Saturday, Jan. 30.
Lots of great door prizes to be given away. Raffle for guns and youth raffle are now available through Josh Oster at 262-6821. Ladies Raffle at 315-4113. Tickets for the raffles will be available for purchase at the Derby on Saturday, Jan 30. For ice conditions and information, please call Mark Klein at 262-9193. For RV reservations, please call Cindy Klein at 232-9508. Please visit the website for rules and regulations and other details at www.hawgderby.com.
Deadline to apply for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming will be accepting applications for the its homeownership program until Jan. 29.
Is your name on the mailing list? Has your contact information changed? Call or visit heartofwyoming.org/apply to request an application. Habitat for Humanity assists in providing safe, affordable housing to qualified applicants who live or work in Natrona County.
To learn more about the criteria, the application process or the homeownership program, contact program manager Kelly Cooper at 234-1348 or kelly@heartofwyoming.org.
Habitat for Humanity, The Heart of Wyoming is an equal opportunity lender.
Restaurant Week set
To celebrate Casper’s hearty culinary scene, 5150’ Restaurant Week is taking place through Saturday.
Participating businesses include: Backwards Distilling Company, Branding Iron, Chozen Yogurt, Eggington’s, Johnny J’s, J’s Pub, FireRock Steakhouse, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, Frosted Tops, Gruner Brothers Brewing, Hooch’s, Little Shop of Burgers, Ludovico Farm to Wood Flame, Metro Coffee Company, Old Chicago, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow’s Art & Coffee, Schlotzky’s, Shogun Restaurant, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Sweet Zoey, The Wooden Derrick Café, Three Crowns Golf Club, Urban Bottle, Wyoming Ale Works, Wyoming Rib & Chop House and Yellowstone Garage.
Hosted by 5150’ Local, the third annual event includes 29 restaurants, watering holes and coffee shops, with each serving up distinct specials, features and offerings.
5150’ Restaurant Week is designed to give residents and visitors the opportunity to dig into Casper’s food and beverage options, while also supporting the 1,540 food and beverage jobs in Natrona County.
As part of Restaurant Week, you’ll find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).
More information about 5150’ Restaurant Week, as well as additional information on participating locations, can be found at
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.