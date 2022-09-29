Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Display at Senior Center
Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.