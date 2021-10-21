Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Ghost tours at fort
Calling all Ghost Hunters! Fort Caspar Museum and the Casper Area Paranormal Seekers are again joining forces to offer “Ghost Tours of the Fort” on the evenings of Oct. 22-23, 29-30. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at the Museum.
The hour-long tours will begin every twenty minutes with the first tour leaving at 7:00 p.m. and the last leaving at 10:40 p.m. each night.
This is a ticketed event, and advance purchase is highly recommended.
The $9 tickets are available for sale at Fort Caspar Museum in person (or over the phone with a credit card) and will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all participants MUST wear masks for this event.
Only ten spaces are available for each hour-long tour. The tours will occur at the following times each night: 7:00 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 8:40 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:20 p.m., and 10:40 p.m.
This is not a scary, haunted house kind of experience. During the tours, the Paranormal Seekers will demonstrate how they use detecting equipment to find evidence of paranormal activity in several of the fort buildings.
Ticket holders should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors, between the buildings in the dark.
Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish, and again, face coverings are required.
Children under eight years of age are discouraged from participating.
For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462 or visit our website at fortcasparwyoming.com.
Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper, Wyoming.
In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Trinkle Brass Works presents the Feste Fantini
After a year of limited concerts and events and a cancelled season last summer, Trinkle Brass Works is pleased to announce three concerts by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ, and timpani ensemble.
Performances will take place at the Lander First United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., the First United Methodist Church in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. The performances are open to the public without charge. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.
The core ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Dr. Bruce Barrie, Dr. Gary Malvertn and Dr. Kelly Dehnert on trumpet, Dr. Eric Unruh on organ/piano and Dr. Genie Burkett timpani and organ. The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
The name, Feste Fantini, comes from Girolamo Fantini (1600 – 1675), known principally as the composer of his trumpet method Modo per imparare a sonare di tromba (1638). Fantini was in the service of the Duke of Tuscany, Ferdinando II de’Medici. In 1634, Fantini performed with Girolamo Frescobaldi, organist of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, one of the first concerts for trumpet and organ.
This program is sponsored and financially supported through the generosity of local patrons in the community and by grants from the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Koons Memorial Fund and many more. More information is available on the Trinkle Brass Works website https://www.trinklebrassworks.org and the Trinkle Brass Works Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/trinklebrassworks/