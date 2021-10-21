Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

In October, the Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Trinkle Brass Works presents the Feste Fantini

After a year of limited concerts and events and a cancelled season last summer, Trinkle Brass Works is pleased to announce three concerts by Feste Fantini, a brass, organ, and timpani ensemble.

Performances will take place at the Lander First United Methodist Church on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., the First United Methodist Church in Casper on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. The performances are open to the public without charge. COVID-19 protocols will be followed and everyone is encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The core ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Dr. Bruce Barrie, Dr. Gary Malvertn and Dr. Kelly Dehnert on trumpet, Dr. Eric Unruh on organ/piano and Dr. Genie Burkett timpani and organ. The players of Feste Fantini have worked together since 1975 in brass quintets, symphony orchestras and many oratorio orchestras, most recently the B Minor Mass of J.S. Bach in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The group has performed for the Festwoche Klassiche Musik in Oppenau and Offenburg, Germany, and for the American Guild of Organists in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.