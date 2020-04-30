Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Virtual interactive prom

KISS FM 104.7 presents a virtual, interactive prom from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday. Teens are invited to participate via the KISS mobile app, Facebook Live, YouTube, Alexa and Instagram, as well as listen on the radio. The prom will be hosted by Shawn "DJ Nyke" Jackson. Radio station folks are pleading with teens to not have big house parties, but instead enjoy the evening while practicing social distancing. There is a contest for prom king and prom queen, voted online by selfies. So take a selfie, submit it, and the winning king and winning queen by votes will each receive a $200 gas card from Hat Six Travel Center and free takeout from Texas Road House. Because of the commitment from Greiner Ford, the event will be five hours, commercial free.

Mobile food pantry in Rock River

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 12 mobile food pantries across the state during May. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.