Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Food box distribution Friday
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, 450 S. Wolcott, along with Wyoming Food for Thought Project (which did most of the leg work) and a little help from Joshua's Storehouse will distribute 1,000 USDA Farmer to Family food boxes on Friday, Feb. 12.
The truck is due to arrive around 10 a.m. Lots of help is needed to unload the truck. The target time to distribute the boxes is noon. It is going to be REALLY cold. If you can volunteer, show up around 10 a.m.
If you are not going to volunteer but want a food box don't come until noon. This is a one-time opportunity. We are not asking for ID or income verification. If you can pick up extra for friends or relatives, that will be okay. If you are associated with an agency or housing program and want to distribute directly to your clients, contact Mary Ann. If you can volunteer or for more information, email Mary Ann Budenske at mbudenske@aol.com, call her at 307-215-4732 or PM her on Facebook.
Super Fun Day at rec center
The Casper Recreation Center is pleased to announce several new classes, as well as favorites, are being offered in February.
The kids are out of school on Feb. 12 and 15 and the Rec Center will be having fully supervised Super Fun Days for elementary aged children. Enjoy ice skating, sports, games, crafts, snacks, and more for only $19 per day. Leaders are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Don’t delay -- class sizes are limited and also require a minimum number of participants to be held, so register today. Simple and speedy online registration is available at www.activecasper.com, stop by 1801 E. 4th Street, or call 235-8383.
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. The first class will take place on Feb. 12. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
Sweetheart Dinner
Sweetheart Dinner is Friday, Feb. 12, at the Casper Elks dining room. No dance this year due to COVID restrictions in the ballroom. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., in the Dining Room. Menu will be announced shortly. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information, call 234-4839 or 237-2432.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
