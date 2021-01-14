Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

The school choice registration period is the time for families of the following groups of students to submit their school preference for the 2021-22 school year.

• New-to-NCSD students

• Incoming kindergarteners

• Students moving from 5th to 6th grade

• Students moving from 8th to 9th grade

• Students who wish to switch schools in September 2021

Families can learn more about NCSD schools by clicking through the 2021-22 Natrona County Schools Family Guide and by visiting www.natronaschools.org. The Family Guide features all NCSD schools with information about curriculum, programs, and school philosophies. Due to COVID-19 health orders and to ensure safe & healthy environments for all, schools will not be hosting open house events this year. Parents/guardians can reach out to school principals for more information on opportunities to learn more about individual schools. Visit www.natronaschools.org for more information.

