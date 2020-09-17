Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Barrasso to attend mission groundbreaking
Sen. John Barrasso joins Wyoming Rescue Mission stakeholders at 9 a.m. Friday for the groundbreaking and dedication of the new men’s and women’s Discipleship Recovery Centers, located across from the Park Street Center at 230 N Park St. Following the dedication, Sen. Barrasso will speak at the Discipleship Recovery Program graduation in the Park Street Center cafeteria.
The community is invited to join the festivities: 8:30 a.m. Breakfast Social; 9 a.m. Groundbreaking & Dedication; 10 a.m. Discipleship Recovery Program Graduation.
The new centers will be approximately 12,000 total square feet and provide beds for 60 men and 20 women in the Discipleship Recovery Program. The Park Street Center and the Discipleship Recovery Centers are made possible by generous donors who have invested in the Project Transformation Campaign. Both projects have dramatically increased the numbers of guests in the Emergency Services and Mercy Services programs, as well as now, the Discipleship Recovery Program. The Discipleship Recovery Program is a 12-month residential-based recovery experience for guests committed to overcoming addiction.
Mobile food pantry in Kaycee
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Sept. 18, Kaycee, 1 to 3 p.m. HJ Park on Nolan Ave.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contact Myriam at 232-4020.
Siren testing Friday
Natrona County Emergency Management will conduct a countywide live test of its outdoor warning sirens from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Friday. Each siren will be tested individually at various times. Please do not contact emergency services or 911 to report sirens going off. The test is in participation with multiple agencies and everyone will be aware that the test is occurring.
Citizens are encouraged to participate in the test by listening for the sounds of the siren and practicing assembling in a safe indoor place to seek further information.
Dinner at the Elks
Friday Night Feed Hot Roast Beef and fixins, from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.
Championship Indian relay
The best riders and teams from tribal nations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada are set to compete in the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Race in Casper from September 18 to 20, 2020.
The event is limited to 2,000 spectators and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged. Tickets are available at CentralWyomingFair.com. The Championship of Champions Indian Relay is presented by Wind River Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event will welcome more than 40 teams for three performances.
Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. And while teams must qualify to make it to the finals in Casper, once they arrive all accolades and wins are thrown out.
While COVID-19 has presented a variety of challenges during 2020, the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has taken several proactive steps and precautions to help ensure the safety of teams and spectators, while enabling athletes to keep competing.
Planetarium open
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about the world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m. see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in the solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed through Wednesday, September 16 in order to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center opened on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!