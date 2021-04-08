Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.