Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
- Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
- Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
- International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Sign up for Saturday history club
Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center are hosting free monthly Hands-on History Club programs that have a hands-on component yet remain COVID-safe.
Join online Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time as we explore "Pioneer Rope Work." This is the second in a series of rope work workshops we are doing, but you need not have taken the first class to participate in this one.
Interpreters will lead students through the practice of tying basic lashing knots to build rafts, ladders, and bridges like those they would have needed on the pioneer trails. Students will then practice their skills by engaging in a creative knot art activity. Lessons are targeted for 2nd through 5th graders, but all are welcome to participate.
If you would like join us for the virtual class, you must sign up in advance online via the tinyurl link found at fortcasparwyoming.com. Online registration is required by Friday, April 9, in order for you to receive the electronic invitation. Contact Stacey Moore at mailto:samoore@blm.gov if you have questions.
Chorale participates in retreat
In lieu of travel and festivals during the pandemic, the Casper Children’s Chorale is participating in a “stay at home” Choral Retreat, April 9 and 10 in Casper. There will be singing with guest artists, games and activities, and inspirational sessions with guest speakers. Two community service projects will be completed and distributed. Last year’s CCC graduates will be guest judges for the Chorale Talent Show.
The Children’s Chorale thanks the community of Casper for its support this past year, and invites everyone to the live Mother’s Day performance, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 9, at Highland Park Community Church.
Public invited to artists' closing reception
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is inviting the public to the closing receptions of three solo exhibits for the 2021 Spring season.
On Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in closing Barbara Rogers’ Return To.. and Clint Saunders’ Alternate States of Reality: Finding Harmony in Chaos. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the exhibits, chat with the artists, and enjoy light refreshments.
Barbara Rogers works in large format in her Wyoming studio using intricately detailed abstract images in the traditional media of oil painting, pastel drawing, and printmaking. She has recently returned to Casper, after having studied and worked in Oakland, California for many years.
Clint Saunders has a MFA from the Academy of Art University San Francisco. Aside from his passion for creating fine art images, he has also worked as a professional photographer since 1999 and has taught classes and seminars in photography and art since 2003.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
April at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium is featuring space exploration shows for April. “Astronaut” plays Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (no show on April 2 for Easter break). This show examines space flight from inside the body of an astronaut and explores the perils of space travel by subjecting Chad the Test Astronaut to all sorts of challenges. “Dawn of the Space Age” plays on Saturday nights at 7 p.m., (no show on April 3 for Easter break). It follows the real-life adventures of the men and women who explore the final frontier, from the first launches of the 1950’s to the lunar landings and the era of private space flights.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.