Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open through Friday this week, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Memorial Day weekend. The store will be able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday with the shortened hours until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Last day to order free CC T-shirts
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on Casper College students, this year’s official 2020 Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt will be given at no charge to all students who fill out a form. The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 22. To order an official Casper College Class of 2020 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.
Each T-shirt will be printed with the names of the entire graduating class of fall 2019 and spring 2020 on the back.
“The T-shirt is being given away this year, and in lieu of a donation, we are asking for the students to fill out a simple form and submit their address to receive a T-shirt by mail,” said Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. “We want the students to have the T-shirt, and we also hope to collect words of gratitude from those students for Casper College employees that helped them along the way,” she added.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. Usually, a donation of $10 or more is asked for the shirt, with all of the proceeds going to a Class of Scholarship to help other Casper College students in need of financial support.
This year, in addition to providing the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association will fund the scholarship. “The association wants to ensure that students in need of financial support will still be helped with a scholarship next year in the name of the Class of 2020,” said Sveda. “People are still welcome to make donations, but they are no longer necessary to get the T-shirt,” Sveda noted.
Expanded sites for student meals
NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
