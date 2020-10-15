Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Last day for ball field RFP's
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Crossroads Field 4 for a term of three years, 1101 N. Poplar Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating George Tani Field for a term of three years, 1604 E. M Street. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business interested in leasing and operating Washington Park Ballfield for a term of three years, located at 951 S. Jefferson. Proposals will be accepted until Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individual’s or business’s response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, ability to provide proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2024.
For more information about the Washington Park Ballfield, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Kiwanis Club to hold first-ever Pancake Service Project
Due to the changing situation surrounding COVID-19, the Kiwanis Club of Casper could not hold its annual Pancake Breakfast last March. Recognizing that after 65 years that the Festival has become a community institution, Kiwanis hopes to adapt this tradition in a way that can still support the community. Thanks to community support, this October, the Kiwanis Club of Casper will shift from a community event to a community service project.
During the past year’s festivals, the Kiwanis served approximately 1,300 neighbors from the community with its pancake breakfast. This year, through partnerships with Food for Thought Project and the Salvation Army, we will deliver boxes of pancakes and other breakfast items to children suffering from food insecurity. Through this project, the Kiwanis Club and Food for Thought will serve over 12,000 breakfasts to vulnerable families in Casper on October 16.
The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the McMurry Foundation, First Interstate Bank, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, and Holy Cross Food Bank for their significant contributions to this community effort.
Casper Planetarium Halloween show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!