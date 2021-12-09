Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

‘Home for Christmas’ theme of annual Christmas concert

“Home for Christmas” is the theme for the seventh annual Casper College Christmas Tapestry concert. The concert will be performed Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.

This year’s concert will feature the Casper College Chamber Singers and Casper College Contemporary Singers under the direction of Zachary Vreeman, DMA, the Casper College Wind Ensemble under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, and the Casper College Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo.

“We are so excited to be back this year to perform our “Christmas Tapestry” gala concerts again! It was a disappointment to all of us to have had to take a year off due to COVID-19,” said Vreeman.

The theme for this year’s Christmas Tapestry concert is “Home for Christmas.” “I wanted this year’s concert to reflect the things that we can’t wait to do every year, the travels we make to be with our loved ones, and even the foods that we eat — all the traditions that make Christmas feel like Christmas, and how they remind us of what it means to be home,” said Vreeman.

Songs to be performed include the “Sussex Carol” by Elain Hagenberg, “Glow” by Eric Whitacre, “The Pasture” by Z. Randall Stroope featuring the poetry of Robert Frost, “Somewhere in My Memory” from the film “Home Alone,” and more. Of course, traditional Christmas songs, including “Oh Holy Night,” “Deck the Halls,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “The Christmas Song” will be performed.

The Christmas Tapestry Concert isn’t a typical concert — the music is all thematic and is brought alive with the addition of lights, projections, readings, and even carol singing from the audience,” noted Vreeman.

Hot cocoa and cookies will be served following the concert, which is intended for the whole family.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for those 12 and younger. All proceeds will go toward commissioning new music in memory of two Casper College choir members, Leah Bryan and Meg Skinner. Tickets are available online at caspercollegearts.cc. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

