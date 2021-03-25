Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.

Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.

Drop off completed packet.

Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.

March at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium has “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

