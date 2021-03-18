Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Aligning with the CCPD’s mission to improve public awareness about disabilities, this event hopes to educate Casper about the benefits of music for people with various disabilities.

During March, each week will focus on a different aspect of music and film and the contributions people with disabilities have made to these arts on a global scale. Related content will be posted on the CCPD Facebook. Facebook Live events featuring local contributors will be aired including, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, a virtual concert featuring local artists. “We have many talented people in Casper, and we are pleased to offer them a platform to showcase their gifts,” said chairperson Nikki Green. “Artists who are interested in performing in the virtual concert should send us a message through Facebook or email us at disabilitycouncil@casperwy.gov.”

Week 3 Focus: Memory Care and Music, March 19, 11 a.m., Facebook Live interview with Mountain Plaza Assisted Living Administrator, Kenyne Humphrey.

