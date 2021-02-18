Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Last day to order fresh flowers
The American Cancer Society is having its annual Daffodil Sales to benefit the local Relay for Life. An option to order cut tulips is available this year. Flowers may be ordered until Feb. 19, and they will be delivered around March 24. The cost for daffodils is still $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds, $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds, $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds. The cost for each bouquet of 10 tulip buds in assorted colors is $15. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life. To order please contact either Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Drive-thru family game night Feb. 19
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invites the community to the 6th annual Free Family Game Night, The Game of Life: COVID Drive-Thru Edition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, on the NOWCAP Campus, 345 N. Walsh Dr.
Each family will leave with one new board game, as well as a recipe to create dinner, an art project and other family-focused activities to enjoy all year, promoting strong families and healthy youth. The event is completely free.
Participants will enter through the south entrance of the campus between the NOWCAP and Parents As Teachers buildings, drive around the Parents As Teachers building where they will receive their bag, and exit through the north entrance between the Parents As Teachers and Kids Works East buildings.
For more information, call Shannon Decker at 233-4276 or email sdecker@mercercasper.com.
The event is made possibly by The Child Protection Team, Youth Empowerment Council, Mercer Family Resource Center, the Nic, Parents As Teachers, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Cent$ible Nutrition, Salon Centric and the generous community for donating board games.
College humanities festival concludes with full day
The topic for the 36th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture is “Celebration/Milestones.” The festival concludes Friday.
Critically acclaimed author and internationally recognized journalist Mark Jenkins will present the second Demorest Lecture Friday, Feb.19. “The Future of Water in Wyoming: Global Warming, Drought and how Wyoming can Protect its Water” will address the problem of water in Wyoming. “The Colorado River Compact requires Wyoming to send the majority of its water to other states. When this agreement was signed in 1922, it was based on precipitation data that has radically changed in the past century,” said Jenkins. As one example of the problem, “The 100 glaciers in the Wind River Mountains, that feed the Green River, that feeds the Colorado River, are all expected to vanish by 2050,” he said.
All presentations for Friday, Feb. 19, will also take place in Wheeler Hall. The day will begin at 9 a.m. with Erich Frankland, Casper College political science instructor. Frankland’s presentation, “Transitions in Political Power: Celebrations and Controversies,” will look at the tightrope walk that every country, including the U.S., has with the transition of power.
At 10 a.m., two presenters, Joshua R. Mietz, D.M.A. and Barry Smith, Ph.D., will provide a musical portrayal and historical background on one of the smallest and least understood particles of matter, according to Mietz, Casper College music instructor. “The Discovery and Celebration of the Neutrino” presentation will feature a clarinet performance by Mietz and a lecture by Smith.
Christopher Paden will give an artist talk on his current exhibition in the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery titled “September Dreams.” According to Innella Maiers, the sculptural installation celebrates one of the talented graduates from the Casper College Visual Arts Department.
At 11:30 a.m. Richard Burk, theater instructor, will present “Celebration: The 35th Anniversary of the Casper College Theatre and Dance Department.”
The festival will conclude at 2 p.m. with two presentations followed by a 20-minute discussion with historians McCormick and Rebecca Keays. Keays, a granddaughter of Wyoming flag designer Verna Keays Keyes, … is a Verna/Keays family historian and archivist.
McCormick will present “The Wyoming State Flag and the Women Who Made It Fly,” followed by Keays’ presentation “Celebrate Verna! A Granddaughter Shares Memories and Discoveries About Wyoming’s Flag Designer.”
A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall, and the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery are located on the Casper College campus. The Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Continuing education units or PTSB credits are also available for attendees. For more information, contact Sarah Schneider, workforce training specialist at 268-3847 or at sarahschneider@caspercollege.edu.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org
Check the website at the Nic or the Science Zone to see the exciting classes that are scheduled for each month.
Free volunteer tax assistance in dropoff mode
Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is offered through April 8, with a COVID safe process. Masks are required to pick up a tax packet and drop off completed packets. If you are unable to wear a mask, call ahead to discuss alternative options.
Stop in to pick up a tax packet at 851 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Follow the instructions provided, complete intake form and gather required documents.
Drop off completed packet.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.
What to take for free tax prep
If interested in using the free volunteer income tax assistance this year, please gather the following documents to be dropped off:
Government-issued photo ID, social security cards or ITIN letters for taxpayers and dependents, All W-2 and 1099 forms for the tax year, bank account numbers for direct deposit, evidence for deductions, such as mortgage interest, property taxes, charitable contributions and medical expenses, receipts for child care expenses and the provider's tax iD number, and prior year tax return. Masks are required for drop-off and the follow-up 15-minute appointment.
Drop off at Energy One, 351 Werner Court, on the first floor across from Wyoming Workforce Services. The office is accessed by CATC/The Bus Green Bus route.
Volunteers will reach out within seven days of drop-off to schedule a 15-minute socially distanced appointment to review and sign your return.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 307-333-6031 during hours above.