Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Casper hockey extravaganza

Casper Amateur Hockey Club is pleased to announce Jeremy Roenick, former Chicago Blackhawk as this year’s guest speaker at our Hockey Extravaganza on Aug. 20 at Occasions by Cory. Supper, live and silent auction, and of course some great hockey stories from Jeremy Roenick! Tickets are $35 each and details about the event can be found at www.casperhockey.com. Please contact Diane at 307-315-0188 for more information or to get your tickets!