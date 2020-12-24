Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Fort Caspar closures
Looking for something fun to do over the Christmas holidays? Fort Caspar Museum has two new exhibits on view for your enjoyment as well a great gift shop full of unique—and uniquely Wyoming—items and the area’s best selection of Wyoming history books.
“The A, B, C’s of Casper History,” exhibit takes a fun look at some of the people, places, and things that make Casper unique through rarely-seen objects from the Museum’s own collection. It will be on view until November of 2021. The second exhibit is “Wyoming Navy,” which highlights the many U.S. Navy ships named after the state of Wyoming—its people; its cities, towns, and counties; and its rivers—beginning with the earliest ship in 1900, up through ones that are in service today. It will be on view until April of 2021.
Fort Caspar Museum hours for the holidays are:
- Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 26, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 27 and 28, closed
- Dec. 29, 30, and 31, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 3 and 4, closed.
During the winter season, the museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission prices are $2 for adults; $1.50 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members are always free. Reach the museum at 235-8462, or visit our website at www.fortcasparwyoming.com. Fort Caspar Museum is located in Casper at 4001 Fort Caspar Road.
Aquatic center closures
Are you looking for something to do over the holiday break? Come splash under the starburst, relax in the lazy river, or fly down one of two water slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. every day during the holiday break. For safety reasons, every child age 7 and under, must be accompanied by an adult in the water within arm’s length at all times. Anyone not swimming will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Casper Family Aquatic Center Holiday Hours:
- Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 26, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Dec. 27, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 28 to 30, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 31, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1, closed
- Jan. 2, 1 to 3 p.m., and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Jan. 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 4, 1 to 3 p.m., 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and 6 to 7 p.m.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook, or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Enjoy park lights
It’s not Christmastime in Casper until Conwell Park glimmers with the light of thousands of bulbs illuminating nearly every tree. The City of Casper Parks Department has prepared the park for its annual transformation into “Holiday Square” and was excited to flip the switch.
The lights will run every evening until New Year’s Day. The holiday lighting features a light show to music that runs at 5 to 9 p.m. daily. The music can be heard on speakers within the park. For those wishing to stay in their vehicle, the music can be enjoyed by tuning your vehicle’s radio to a short-range station. A sign on the Conwell Street side of the park indicates the station.
Keep Casper Beautiful will not be hosting a lighting event this year. “We look forward to hosting a big Holiday Square lighting event in 2021 and instead, invite families to visit the park on their own to enjoy the magic of the holiday season” said Keep Casper Beautiful Coordinator Beth Andress. “Our sponsors, and our partners, the Angels Cancer Care Program and Wyoming Medical Center, look forward to sharing holiday joy with everyone next year,” she said.