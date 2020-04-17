Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Register for True Care Walk

True Care Women’s Resource Center’s annual walk is planned for Saturday, June 6, at the North Casper Athletic Complex, across from the Boys and Girls Club. COVID-19 may change those plans, but regardless of whether they can gather in the park that day, they still need you to register now as a sponsored walker. You can create your own fundraising page, get sponsors and walk anytime between now and June 6. It’s just a two-mile walk, so folks of all ages and abilities can participate. To register, go to TrueCareGiving.net . Don’t have access to the internet? Call True Care at 472-2810 and they’ll mail you a walk brochure.

Lemonade Day canceled

The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.