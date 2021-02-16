Town Crier: Fundraisers

Self Help Center moves fundraiser to May

The Self Help Center of Natrona County’s 4th Annual Lip Sync Battle, initially scheduled for March 5, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 14, 2021. The theme of this year’s event is "Lip Sync for Justice: Battle of the Attorneys." Five local lawyers will be helping the Self Help Center raise funds in support of its mission toward eliminating the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assaults regionally. If there are questions regarding the event, please call the Self Help Center at 235-2814, or, for more information regarding services, go to www.shccasper.com or find us on Facebook. Details regarding tickets for the event can be found at www.auctria.com/auction/lipsync.

Self Help Center gets donation

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.

Ski history project on track