Town Crier: Fundraisers

Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.

Zimmerman to be honored, retired Bill to speak

Watching her dad, Gail, take in friends and helping neighbors as a young teen, she learned about the importance of giving back. Her generous spirit and passion for helping youth has earned Casper businesswoman Rhonda Zimmerman the distinction of honoree for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Breakfast. The 22nd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Club will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.