Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Winter Thankful Thursdays set
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: February 13, Glenrock Area Food Pantry; February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association; April 30, Casper Children's Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Disneyworld raffle underway
Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020, and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.
Relay for Life daffodil sales
Spring is just around the corner which means Relay for Life of Casper Daffodil Sales have begun. Daffodil sales are not only a major fundraiser for the organization to help win the fight against cancer, but a great way to brighten anyone’s day with the cheerful yellow flowers of spring. Friends, neighbors and co-workers enjoy and appreciate the bouquets after a dreary winter. This is also a chance for businesses and companies to be daffodil sponsors and spread springtime cheer to care facilities in the community. Pre-order deadline is February 24, with arrival around March 25 (dates are subject to change due to weather). Each bouquet has 10 buds; one bouquet is a donation of $10, five bouquets is a donation of $40 and ten bouquets is a donation of $70. Please contact your favorite Relay for Life Team or call Shirley Costopoulos at 232-5482 (work) or 267-8154 (cell), or Jane Fisher at 267-1936.
Relay for Life kickoff Feb. 12
The American Cancer Society invites the community to an open house on Wednesday, February 12, at the IBEW Building, 691 English Dr., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to kick off the 2020 Relay for Life event. The invitation is extended to anyone that has participated in the past or is interested in joining in the fight against cancer. Gather your family, friends, cancer survivors or co-workers. A fun evening is planned with snacks, crafts, information and the revealing of the theme for the 2020 Relay event. Please call Jennifer with the American Cancer Society at 267-1684 with any questions.
Food bank holds fund drive
Imagine not having warm food to eat during this windy and chilly Wyoming winter. One in eight people in Wyoming doesn’t need to imagine. They face the difficult reality of not always knowing where they’ll find their next meal.
This Valentine’s Day, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies is asking you to open your heart and help raise enough funds to help provide 80,000 meals for neighbors facing hunger.
Thanks to a generous $10,000 match from Powder River Energy Foundation, your new, or increased, gift of over $100 will be doubled now through February 14, 2020.
Every dollar you share helps provide four meals, and then Powder River Energy Foundation's match adds another four meals. That's eight meals, Wyoming.
Please make your most generous gift today.
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, P.O .Box 1540, Evansville, WY, 82636-1540; 265-2172, www.wyomingfoodbank.org.
Help African orphans
Create hope for African orphans with Horizon International. A $40 a month sponsorship covers food, clothing, basic medical and school fees/uniforms. It's a powerful experience for kids and families to get to learn about their lives and share yours through letter writing. For further questions, contact Gwen in Casper at 262-0719 or go to www.horizonorphans.com.
Throws for those who love Wyoming
PEO is selling Wyoming throws, the perfect gift for those who love Wyoming. The 100 percent cotton 4-by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.