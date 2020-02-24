Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Winter Thankful Thursdays set

Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association; April 30, Casper Children's Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Disneyworld raffle underway

Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020 and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.