Town Crier: Fundraisers

Lemonade Day canceled

The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.