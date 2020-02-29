Town Crier: Fundraisers

Winter Thankful Thursdays set
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Last chance to order daffodils
It is not too late to order Daffodils from The American Cancer Society to benefit the local Relay for Life. The cost is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds each; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds each. To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.
Hockey helps the hungry March 5
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual Hockey Helps the Hungry, supporting the Salvation Army, will be held Thursday, March 5 at the Casper Ice Arena. The event starts at 5:30 with a little scrimmage between the 6U’s/8U’s and some of our local firefighters! Stick around to see who gets bragging rights as Casper Oilers High School teammates become rivals in the annual Kelly Walsh vs. Natrona County battle on the ice. Admission to the event is a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation to the Salvation Army. Casper Hockey seniors will also be honored as we acknowledge their time and dedication to our club and the sport of hockey. Make plans to come and help us make this event our most successful yet in support of the Salvation Army. For more information, contact Diane at (307) 315-0188.
Bowl for Jason’s Friends March 7
The quickly approaching 22nd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends event on Saturday, March 7, is still looking for teams of bowlers to fill time slots from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at El Mark-O Lanes.
Teams are to consist of five people who are encouraged to collect donations prior to bowling. Free T-shirts will be awarded to each bowler gathering $75 or more in donations, with special adult and youth prizes for the most donations collected. Each team will bowl for about an hour. The day is filled with contests, giveaways, food, prizes and fun.
Team bowling packets, containing event and donation information, are available online at www.jasonsfriends.org, or at any First Interstate Bank location, any Hilltop Bank location, at El Mark-O Lanes, or at Jason’s Friends, 340 West B Street.
Funds raised through the event will provide financial assistance for families in the community and throughout Wyoming whose children are suffering from life-threatening childhood cancers and brain or spinal cord tumors.
Jason’s Friends Foundation is a 501©3 non-profit corporation and the event is run by volunteers with 95% of the profits helping families in need.
For more information, contact Jason’s Friends at 235-3421 or visit www.jasonsfriends.org.
Father-Son Duct Tape Duel March 21
The 14th annual Father-Son Duct Tape Duel will be hosted at Crest Hill Elementary School on March 16 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Fathers, sons, grandfathers, grandsons, uncles and nephews of school age boys from 4 years to 13 years are invited to participate in this fun event.
Usable building materials will be donated by sponsors of the event: Peden’s Inc., Kitchen Connections, Bush Wells Sporting Goods, Aaker Signs, Kistler Tent & Awning, Sutherlands, Prairie Pella of Wyoming, Bloedorn Lumber, and the Hilton Garden Inn.
Tickets are $25 per two-person team. Pizza, drinks, and more will be served. Seating is limited and there will be no tickets available at the door. Tickets must be purchased by March 13 and are available at Express Printing (839 CY Ave.), Once Upon a Child (1944 CY Ave.) or at the office of Wyoming CARES.
The Father-Son Duct Tape Duel is a program of Wyoming CARES. Wyoming CARES is a not for profit agency with a mission: to provide assistance to Wyoming residents in need.
For more information, contact the office of Wyoming CARES at: 237-7035.
Annual Hymn Sing benefits True Care
Do the old-time hymns make you want to sing? If so, there’s an upcoming event you won’t want to miss. Highland Park Community Church will host Hymn Sing for Life, a fundraiser for True Care Women’s Resource Center. The event takes place in the chapel on Sunday, March 29, at 4 p.m. This fun, festive family fundraiser benefits the center and the pregnant women served. Dr. Eric Unruh, dean of Casper College School of Fine Arts & Humanities, serves as special guest organist. Ashley Bright, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, will serve as master of ceremonies. Attendees have opportunity to vote with their checkbook to have their favorite hymns played and sung. A free-will offering will also be taken. All proceeds benefit True Care, which helps women experiencing unplanned pregnancies. Grace Reformed Church sponsors this event. Admission is free. For more information, call Terry Winship, True Care’s CEO, at 473-2275 or email info@truecarecasper.org.
Help Venture Crew at Pizza Ranch
Venture Crew 1167, for boys 14 to 20, is a division of Boy Scouts of America. Crew 1167 will be host a Community Impact Fundraiser at Pizza Ranch on March 30, 2020, to raise much needed money for crew uniforms and needed supplies. A portion of the proceeds from sales at Pizza Ranch that evening go directly to the group.
The purpose of the program is to expand the knowledge of skills such as managing a budget, leadership, community service, and teamwork. In venturing, boys will also get to experience thrilling adventures, hence the name. A few examples of adventures a scout could pursue in Venturing include backpacking trips, hiking, kayaking, and all of the amazing High Adventure Outposts around the world, and country. Venturers could get the chance to go to Sea Base in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas, Northern Tier in Canada, or even a smaller, but equally impressive Yellowstone High Adventure Outpost, as well as many others.
Disneyworld raffle underway
Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020 and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.