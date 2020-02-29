Town Crier: Fundraisers

Winter Thankful Thursdays set

Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Last chance to order daffodils

It is not too late to order Daffodils from The American Cancer Society to benefit the local Relay for Life. The cost is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds each; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds each. To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154.

Hockey helps the hungry March 5