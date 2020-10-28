Town Crier: Fundraisers

Thanks to friends of Hawk Springs

The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.

Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.

Ski history project thanks donors

The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. They are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.