Town Crier: Fundraisers

Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park Saturday, July 13, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. Early registration is encouraged and discounts are given for those who sign up before March 22. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.

The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.

The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.