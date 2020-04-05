Town Crier: Fundraisers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fundraisers

Spring plant sale

Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. All pricing is $40.

Lemonade Day canceled

The group regret to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as the group understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of our Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.

Crop Walk April 26