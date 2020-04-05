Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Spring plant sale
Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. All pricing is $40.
Lemonade Day canceled
The group regret to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as the group understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of our Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.
Crop Walk April 26
First Christian Church and Church World Service invite walkers and runners of all ages to come out for a mile walk or a 5K walk/run on April 26, starting at the Tate Pumphouse. Registration and collection of team packets will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the walk/run to begin at 1 p.m. This event is for individual walkers/runners or you can create a team! The CROP walk helps raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised from this event will benefit Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Come join the fun. Come help end hunger for those here in Natrona County and abroad. Contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or go to www.crophungerwalk.org/ to register.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park Saturday, July 13, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from bipolar disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!