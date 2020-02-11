Town Crier: Fundraisers

Relay for Life daffodil sales

Spring is just around the corner which means Relay for Life of Casper Daffodil Sales have begun. Daffodil sales are not only a major fundraiser for the organization to help win the fight against cancer, but a great way to brighten anyone’s day with the cheerful yellow flowers of spring. Friends, neighbors and co-workers enjoy and appreciate the bouquets after a dreary winter. This is also a chance for businesses and companies to be daffodil sponsors and spread spring-time cheer to care facilities in our community. Pre-order deadline is February 24, with arrival around March 25 (dates are subject to change due to weather). Each bouquet has 10 buds; one bouquet is a donation of $10, five bouquets is a donation of $40 and ten bouquets is a donation of $70. Please contact your favorite Relay for Life Team or call Shirley Costopoulos at 232-5482 (work) or 267-8154 (cell), or or Jane Fisher at 267-1936.