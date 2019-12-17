Town Crier: Fundraisers

Help African orphans
Create hope for African orphans with Horizon International. A $40 a month sponsorship covers food, clothing, basic medical and school fees/uniforms. It’s a powerful experience for kids and families to get to learn about their lives and share yours through letter writing. For further questions, contact Gwen in Casper at 262-0719 or go to www.horizonorphans.com.
Throws for those who love Wyoming
PEO is selling Wyoming throws, the perfect gift for those who love Wyoming. The 100 percent cotton 4-by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw call Becky at 259-3350.
Amateur hockey sells wreaths
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual wreath fundraiser has begun. Help support youth hockey and purchase a wreath for $25 each while supplies last. These wreaths are handmade by a family owned and run operation out of Montana. Not only are they beautiful, but they make great gifts. For more information or to get on a “wreath wish list,” please contact your favorite Oiler, message us on Facebook, or call Diane at 315-0188.
FCA raises big bucks for homeless students
Fort Caspar Academy’s Charger Challenge was started in 2010 by Kenda Spicher and Caroline Mooren, Fort Caspar Academy teachers, who organized the fundraiser to raise funds for an FCA family.
You have free articles remaining.
The goal of the committee was to demonstrate the Core Virtue of compassion by raising funds for the affected family through a 5K run/walk. For the 10th anniversary, the Charger Challenge Committee decided to bring back the 5k run as an additional event families could participate in along with the obstacle course, basket auction and other fun events.
Each year the proceeds of the fundraiser go to a local charity that is selected by the Charger Challenge Committee. The Charger Challenge raised $12,456.75 for the Natrona County Homeless Student fund! This fund exists to help homeless school-age children throughout Natrona County. Greta Hinderlighter oversees this program for the Natrona County School District. Greta serves between 250 to 300 students each year. She works to ensure these students have the basic necessities they need to be able to focus on their education. She also assists them in getting signed up for the free or reduced lunch program and getting connected to community resources.
Pecans for sale
Ft. Casper Chapter #4, Order of the Eastern Star is once again offering Schermer Pecans fresh from Glennville, Georgia. This is our only fundraiser. We appreciate your past and current support. Pecans are $12.50 for a one-pound bag of halves or large pieces and available at Casper Dry Cleaners, Christmas Cottage and Wyoming Shirts & Gifts.
Reverse raffle Feb. 1
You will have an opportunity to focus your vision on youth and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, trips to unique and exotic locales, home and outdoor living packages, and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles, and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org/2020vision or by calling 235.4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalog and displayed at event). VIP upgrades are available.
Proceeds will support operations of the 10 sites in four counties served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
For more information, please contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.