Town Crier: Fundraisers

Pink Ribbon Run set

The 2021 Pink Ribbon Run to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is on August 7 at David Street Station. Check-in is at 7 a.m., and the run or walk starts at 8 a.m. The event includes a live DJ, fun activities and emcees Sen. John and Bobbi Barrasso. Register your team online for $30 at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org . WBCI is a Wyoming based, volunteer led nonprofit whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and support those in the fight of their life.

Beef raffle at VFW

Frank’s Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on Oct. 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank’s will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank’s Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.