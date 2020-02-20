Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Winter Thankful Thursdays set

Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association; April 30, Casper Children's Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Relay for Life daffodil sales

Spring is just around the corner which means Relay for Life of Casper Daffodil Sales have begun. Daffodil sales are not only a major fundraiser for the organization to help win the fight against cancer, but a great way to brighten anyone’s day with the cheerful yellow flowers of spring. Friends, neighbors and co-workers enjoy and appreciate the bouquets after a dreary winter. This is also a chance for businesses and companies to be daffodil sponsors and spread springtime cheer to care facilities in the community. Pre-order deadline is February 24, with arrival around March 25 (dates are subject to change due to weather). Each bouquet has 10 buds; one bouquet is a donation of $10, five bouquets is a donation of $40 and ten bouquets is a donation of $70. Please contact your favorite Relay for Life Team or call Shirley Costopoulos at 232-5482 (work) or 267-8154 (cell), or Jane Fisher at 267-1936.