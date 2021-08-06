Town Crier: Fundraisers

T-Bird Golf Scramble set
The 2021 T-Bird Scholarship Golf Scramble is set for Thursday, Aug. 26. The scramble is held each year to help raise scholarship funds for Casper College student-athletes.
Two levels of participation are available. The $500 Team Sponsor package includes fees for four golfers, dinner, and two mulligans. In addition to the benefits of the $500 sponsorship, the $750 Hole Sponsor package includes a tee-box sign and a logo on a flag.
Casper College athletes will be on hand to host special challenges on certain holes. A raffle featuring premium prizes will also be held on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded to the top four teams, the longest drive, the ball closest to the pin, the longest putt, and the ball closest to the pin after 2, according to Casper College athletic director Paul Marble.
The day begins at noon with check-in. At 1 p.m., the scramble begins with a shotgun start. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and will feature postgame awards.
The Casper College 2021 T-Bird Scholarship Golf Scramble will be held at the Casper Country Club. The registration deadline is Thursday, Aug. 19. To register, go to https://bit.ly/thunderbird-scramble.
To register by phone and pay by credit card, call Tina Silva, executive assistant to the president, at 307-268-2547.
Remember a loved one with luminaria
American Cancer Society Relay for Life Luminaria Sales are going on now. This is a chance to remember loved ones lost to cancer and honor those who are have won or are winning their cancer battle. A suggested $5 donation per luminaria is requested. Contact Gloria Yarger, 258-7760, or GJYARGER@gmail.com.
Canned food for Joshua’s
American Cancer Society Relay for Life canned food drive is requesting community help with canned foods donations. Cans are used to stabilize the Luminaria bags during the Relay for Life event and then at the conclusion of the event, all food items are donated to Joshua’s Storehouse. Drop cans at Lenhart Mason & Associates office, 900 Werner Court, Suite 200. Or bring cans to offices on second floor or Casper Chamber of Commerce office, 500 N. Center, donation box right inside front door, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions, contact Bill Junge 307-203-3275, bill.junge@cancer.org.
Pink Ribbon Run set
The 2021 Pink Ribbon Run to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is on Aug. 7 at David Street Station. Check-in is at 7 a.m., and the run or walk starts at 8 a.m. The event includes a live DJ, fun activities and emcees Sen. John and Bobbi Barrasso. Register your team online for $30 at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org. WBCI is a Wyoming based, volunteer led nonprofit whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and support those in the fight of their life.
Beef raffle at VFW
Frank’s Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on Oct. 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank’s will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank’s Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Wyoming throws for sale
PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent cotton 4-foot by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.