Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

Jason's Friends bowling moves date

Due to the current pandemic, Jason’s Friends Foundation and El Mark-O Lanes have made the difficult decision to postpone the 23rd annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends. Since this is the only fundraiser annually, Jason’s Friends wants to make it the best it can be despite the challenges all are facing. COVID-19 has not stopped Wyoming families from hearing those dreaded words, “Your child has cancer,” so foundation volunteers cannot stop either.

Calendar celebrates MOW's 50 years

2021 marks Natrona County Meals on Wheels 50th anniversary. The Meals on Wheels Foundation created a calendar to ignite a celebration of the recipients affected by the work of the organization. In the calendar, you will get to know some of these amazing people and all the talent that surrounds them. To purchase a calendar, call 265-8659 or head downtown to shop and grab your calendar at one of these participating businesses: Cadillac Cowgirl, Donnell’s Candies, White Lace & Promises-Galleria of Gifts, Ridley’s (East) and Shade Tree. Your purchase of the celebration calendar will help cover the cost of two to three meals. From all of us at Natrona County Meals on Wheels and the Meals on Wheels Foundation, we sincerely thank you for your support.