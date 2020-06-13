Town Crier: Fundraisers

According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19.

This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.

Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind

Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.

The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.