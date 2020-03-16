Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Last chance to order daffodils
It is not too late to order Daffodils from The American Cancer Society to benefit the local Relay for Life. The cost is $10 for one bouquet of 10 buds; $40 for five bouquets of 10 buds each; $70 for 10 bouquets of 10 buds each. To order please contact Jane Fisher at 267-1936 or Shirley Costopoulos at 267-8154 by March 25.
Spring plant sale
Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. All pricing is $40.
Crop Walk April 26
First Christian Church and Church World Service invite walkers and runners of all ages to come out for a mile walk or a 5K walk/run on April 26, starting at the Tate Pumphouse. Registration and collection of team packets will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the walk/run to begin at 1 p.m. This event is for individual walkers/runners or you can create a team! The CROP walk helps raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised from this event will benefit Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Come join the fun. Come help end hunger for those here in Natrona County and abroad. Contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or go to www.crophungerwalk.org/ to register.
Help Venture Crew at Pizza Ranch
Venture Crew 1167, for boys 14 to 20, is a division of Boy Scouts of America. Crew 1167 will be host a Community Impact Fundraiser at Pizza Ranch on March 30, 2020, to raise much needed money for crew uniforms and needed supplies. A portion of the proceeds from sales at Pizza Ranch that evening go directly to the group.
The purpose of the program is to expand the knowledge of skills such as managing a budget, leadership, community service and teamwork. In venturing, boys will also get to experience thrilling adventures, hence the name. A few examples of adventures a scout could pursue in Venturing include backpacking trips, hiking, kayaking and all of the amazing High Adventure Outposts around the world and country. Venturers could get the chance to go to Sea Base in the Florida Keys and the Bahamas, Northern Tier in Canada or even a smaller, but equally impressive Yellowstone High Adventure Outpost, as well as many others.
Disneyworld raffle underway
Partners In Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School. This year, thanks to a very generous school family, raffle tickets are being sold for the Ultimate Disneyworld Experience for five people that includes a villa, five-day Hopper Ticket, VIP Tours, little or no waiting in lines and preferred show/parade/fireworks seating. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased in the SAS Office, 1145 W. 20th St., between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or online at store.sascasper.com. Drawing will be held at the annual Partners In Education Event on March 14, 2020 and you need not be present to win. All proceeds enable affordable Catholic education to area families. Most importantly, raffle support will guarantee any child the chance to attend SAS.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park Saturday, July 13, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. Early registration is encouraged and discounts are given for those who sign up before March 22. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from bipolar disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.