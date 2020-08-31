Town Crier: Fundraisers

This year’s featured speaker is NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills. Prior to a successful career in professional football, Mr. Reed could be found almost every day at his local Boys & Girls Club in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Reserve your table now as space is limited due to health restrictions. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7 a.m. There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the club.

The breakfast is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Giving Campaign; Forward Together for Our Kids.

You can make reservations online at bgccw.org/breakfast20 or by calling 235-4079.

I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers

Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.