Town Crier: Fundraisers

Boxing club gets big Daniels Fund grant

Casper Boxing Club announced that it has received a $50,000 Daniels Fund grant to support the Clubs Youth Boxing Program, their Rock Steady Boxing Program, the National PAL program and the day-to-day operations of the Club.

The Casper Boxing Club is a community youth sports program. CBC has been working with youth for 30 years teaching principles, sportsmanship, confidence, discipline and character through the sport of amateur boxing.

“This grant will enable us to continue to support our youth membership program, grow our competition boxing team, continue with our NPAL youth at risk program and keep our club running for the general membership,” said Clayton Jensen, executive director of the Casper Boxing Club.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grant program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. Visit their website: DanielsFund.org to learn more.

For more information about the Casper Boxing Club, call 265-2471 or visit our website www.casperboxingclub.com.

