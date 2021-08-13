Town Crier: Fundraisers

Canned food for Joshua’s

American Cancer Society Relay for Life canned food drive is requesting community help with canned foods donations. Cans are used to stabilize the Luminaria bags during the Relay for Life event and then at the conclusion of the event, all food items are donated to Joshua’s Storehouse. Drop cans at Lenhart Mason & Associates office, 900 Werner Court, Suite 200. Or bring cans to offices on second floor or Casper Chamber of Commerce office, 500 N. Center, donation box right inside front door, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Questions, contact Bill Junge 307-203-3275, bill.junge@cancer.org .

Beef raffle at VFW

Frank’s Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on Oct. 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank’s will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank’s Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.