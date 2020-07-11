Town Crier: Fundraisers

Pink ribbon run virtually
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is hosting the Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run & Fun as a virtual event that will take place from August 1 to 9. The Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run is a staple in Wyoming, where every year over 1,000 participants run, walk and stroll their way around the heart of Wyoming’s Capitol grounds.
But with COVID, WBCI had to make the decision to cancel or get creative.
Organizers are embracing the idea that teams get to choose what they do and when they do it.
To order a flock of flamingos for yourself or someone else, go to wyomingbreastcancer.org/flock. Flocks are popping up all throughout the state for a variety of fun, breast cancer awareness events. Funds raised will be granted back into local Wyoming programs that increase breast cancer education, fund early detection screening and patient navigation or support breast cancer survivors.
To learn more, follow on social media or visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.
Wine & Dine In to support symphony
Over the last 14 years the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Wine on the River has become a favorite summer event. They knew that they and the patrons would want the celebration of music and community to continue. To ensure the safety of everyone, they have reimagined the fundraising event this year as a way to join together to support the WSO and local businesses.
The WSO will partner with local restaurants for the first ever Wine and Dine In on Wednesday, July 29 to bring you an evening of fabulous food, great wine and spectacular entertainment. You can choose to Wine and Dine In alone or gather with family, friends or colleagues for a fun evening together. Each restaurant will feature dishes specially made for the event that can be ordered online with a curated wine selection, and can be picked up in time to virtually celebrate.
Beginning at 7:15 p.m. the WSO staff will host a livestream featuring familiar faces from Wyoming and around the country. The evening’s entertainment will feature WSO musicians and guest artists including vocalist Devin DeSantis, violinist Sandy Cameron and pianist Steven Lin. The raffle has fun and exciting prizes including an all-inclusive luxury weekend at Brush Creek Lodge & Spa in Saratoga. The drawing for winners will be featured in the livestream on July 29.Tickets are available on the Wine and Dine In website for $20 a piece or six for $100.
Wine and Dine In is a new experience for the WSO, and they are so excited to see all of the local support and enthusiasm to participate. They cannot wait to connect with everyone in their homes for a virtual event that brings the community together. Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org for more information on how to participate.
Fishin’ for the mission rescheduled
Due to continued safety concerns and restrictions, the Wyoming Rescue Mission Fishin’ for the Mission Committee has rescheduled the event to Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
This will mark the seventh year the Mission, in partnership with Wyoming Fly Fishing, has put on the event, which is a fundraiser to benefit and help expand its reach to Wyoming’s homeless population. All proceeds go to Wyoming Rescue Mission.
The event includes a Guide Meet & Greet Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at True River Cross Commons. The tournament kicks off with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Red Butte Ranch and will end at 1 p.m. with lunch and tournament awards.
You may register online at wyomission.org/events/2020-fishin-for-the-mission or by calling 265-3002. Boat registration for two fishermen is $1,500. Sponsorships slots are available and include media recognition.
For more information call 265-3002.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from bipolar disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
Mission receives grant
Wyoming Rescue Mission received a $125,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its general operating fund. Wyoming Rescue Mission serves homeless and hungry individuals by providing them with the lifesaving services they need to get back on their feet. It provides a safe and stable environment, which is essential to its guests’ success as they re-enter the workforce and obtain permanent housing.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the expression of care and support the Daniels Fund has shown in these extraordinarily challenging times,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Many thanks for Daniels Fund’s help through a critical time of heightened need and expense, as Wyoming Rescue Mission battles to restore homeless Wyoming men, women and families.”
According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.
Ski history project thanks donors
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. They are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, Friends of Hogadon, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland and Bill Bays.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Lemonade Day canceled
The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.
