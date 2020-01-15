Town Crier: Fundraisers

Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans Jan. 31

Mark your calendar for Friday, January 31, 2020, for the 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles n’ Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The event benefits Natrona County Meals on Wheels. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes and company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.

Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.