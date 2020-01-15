Town Crier: Fundraisers

Benefit for Youth Crisis Center
Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Your God-Sized Dreams”… a breakfast on January 25, 9 to 11 a.m. at King’s Corner, 112 South Durbin. Celebrate a new year, a new decade and new personal possibilities. Enjoy a delightful breakfast, as local authors and speakers Gayle Irwin and Debra Moerke share how their special dreams have come to be realized. A free-will offering will be taken to help cover costs.
You are also invited to bring items to assemble in care packages to benefit The Youth Crisis Center residents. Needed items include toiletries, socks and underwear for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. Please mark your calendars for this memorable event! For questions, call Julie at 235-8848 or Sally at 577-5144.
Winter Thankful Thursdays set
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: January 23, Herder Pride: Glenrock’s Booster Club will be raising money for Sterling and Skyla Smith; January 30, Drew’s Decision (suicide prevention); February 6, Natrona County Alcohol Task Force (Safe Ride of Natrona County); February 13, Glenrock Area Food Pantry; February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans Jan. 31
Mark your calendar for Friday, January 31, 2020, for the 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles n’ Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The event benefits Natrona County Meals on Wheels. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes and company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.
Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.
The Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle includes cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. For each bean purchased, you will receive two admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, your admission tickets will gladly be mailed to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win.
If you are interested in being a chili and/or soup vendor, sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 265-8659. You can also visit www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.
Drive away in a classic Mercedes
You can have a chance to win a classic Mercedes convertible. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is excited to announce that at this year’s Reverse Raffle & Auction, those who support the Building Connections Campaign through the Impact Auction will receive a chance to win a 1980 Mercedes Benz 380 SL convertible. This golden nugget features a new hard top and an automatic transmission.
For every $250 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you will get a chance to drive away in this beauty and help update access to technology for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
At the 2020 Reverse Raffle & Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, pledges made during the Impact Auction support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the main club, improve access to updated technology at all club sites and grow college education opportunities for youth and their families. Currently, the club has raised 75 percent of the funds needed to finish the expansion.
Winner will be drawn at random at the 2020 Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020 at the Casper Events Center. You need not be present at the event to win the car, but it would be more fun if you are present.
Pledges are being accepted now and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction held at the Reverse Raffle and Auction on February 1, 2020.
Children need to feel prepared and empowered to graduate from high school ready for their next step, whether that is college, trade school, the military or employment. At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, youth have access to resources and tools to be successful in school. As 21st century learners, they require modern and updated technology and education opportunities. Many club kids will contribute to the workforce in less than a decade. And some will have careers that don’t even exist yet. For them to be successful, they need innovative technology, updated resources and equipment and first-class education opportunities so they can become valued employees and contributing members of the community.
For more information, contact Ashley Bright at 235-4079 or abright@bcccw.org.
Chorale Christmas raffle winners
Casper Children’s Chorale announces winners in its annual Christmas Raffle and thanks all of those who supported it. Winners are first place, Stephanie Lavato; second place, Osmeli Russian; third place, Mike Dewell. Casper Eats & Treats basket, Kim Hardy; Cowboy Pride basket, Sean Wallace; Family Fun basket, Jamia Johnson.
Because of this fundraiser, all Chorale members will be able to go on the spring trip to Spokane, Washington, in March.
FCA raises big bucks for homeless students
Fort Caspar Academy’s Charger Challenge was started in 2010 by Kenda Spicher and Caroline Mooren, Fort Caspar Academy teachers who organized the fundraiser to raise funds for an FCA family.
The goal of the committee was to demonstrate the Core Virtue of compassion by raising funds for the affected family through a 5K run/walk. For the 10th anniversary, the Charger Challenge Committee decided to bring back the 5k run as an additional event families could participate in along with the obstacle course, basket auction and other fun events.
Each year the proceeds of the fundraiser go to a local charity that is selected by the Charger Challenge Committee. The Charger Challenge raised $12,456.75 for the Natrona County Homeless Student fund! This fund exists to help homeless school-age children throughout Natrona County. Greta Hinderlighter oversees this program for the Natrona County School District. Greta serves between 250 to 300 students each year. She works to ensure these students have the basic necessities they need to be able to focus on their education. She also assists them in getting signed up for the free or reduced lunch program and getting connected to community resources.
Help African orphans
Create hope for African orphans with Horizon International. A $40 a month sponsorship covers food, clothing, basic medical and school fees/uniforms. It’s a powerful experience for kids and families to get to learn about their lives and share yours through letter writing. For further questions, contact Gwen in Casper at 262-0719 or go to www.horizonorphans.com.
Throws for those who love Wyoming
PEO is selling Wyoming throws, the perfect gift for those who love Wyoming. The 100 percent cotton 4-by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw call Becky at 259-3350.
Reverse raffle Feb. 1
You will have an opportunity to focus your vision on youth and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, trips to unique and exotic locales, home and outdoor living packages, and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles, and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org/2020vision or by calling 235.4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalog and displayed at event). VIP upgrades are available.
Proceeds will support operations of the 10 sites in four counties served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
For more information, please contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.