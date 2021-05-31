Town Crier: Fundraisers

Stage III benefit for Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home, a Cadoma Foundation property, is pleased to be selected for the benefit performance of “Murder on Half Moon Street,” a hilarious murder mystery, by Stage III Theater. All proceeds will benefit preservation and operating expenses of the Historic Bishop Home. The performance date is Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $13.50 for adults and $11.50 for students and seniors. A convenience fee of 50 cents is added for credit cards. Tickets available from The Historic Bishop Home, 307-235-5277, or by email at Historicbishophome@gmail.com
Pink Ribbon Run set
The 2021 Pink Ribbon Run to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is on August 7 at David Street Station. Check-in is at 7 a.m., and the run or walk starts at 8 a.m. The event includes a live DJ, fun activities and emcees Sen. John and Bobbi Barrasso. Register your team online for $30 at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org. WBCI is a Wyoming based, volunteer led nonprofit whose sole mission is to decrease late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and support those in the fight of their life.
Beef raffle at VFW
Frank’s Butcher Shop has generously offered to donate three halves of beef for the VFW to raffle off, including cutting and wrapping. The VFW, as well as supporting businesses around town, have begun selling tickets, one for $10, six for $50. There will only be 1,000 tickets sold. If interested, please stop by the VFW any time during business hours (1800 Bryan Stock Trail, at the top of the hill with the helicopter), or call 235-4867. Various Post and Auxiliary members will be selling tickets too. The drawing will be held on October 1. Need not be present to win. Keep an eye on this space, as monthly ribeye dinners from Frank’s will be announced as well. The VFW sincerely thank the entire Casper community, and especially Frank’s Butcher Shop, for their kindness in support of all veterans in our area.
Help mission meet match
During the month of May, Wyoming Rescue Mission is participating in its annual May Match Challenge, which, this year, is to raise $125,000. That figure will be matched 100 percent by three local donors: the Martin Family Foundation, McMurry Foundation and Zimmerman Family Foundation, totaling $250,000 to secure mission operations through the spring.
“The care and compassion of this community to respond to the match challenge of these amazing partners deeply touches so many lives in need,” WRM executive director Brad Hopkins, said. “May Match will restore hope and transform Wyoming lives struggling with homelessness and poverty. We are incredibly grateful.”
To donate, visit wyomission.org/donate, drop off a check or money order to 230 N. Park, or mail a check or money order to PO Box 2030; Casper, WY 82602. A donation receipt will be mailed to you.
Wyoming throws for sale
PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent cotton 4-foot by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect Father’s Day, graduation and wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Golf Classic to benefit youth
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 17th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, June 18. This popular golf tournament benefits youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which serves children in Natrona, Fremont, Johnson, and Converse Counties. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/fossgolf21.
Your registration includes 18 holes of golf at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, dinner, and an afternoon of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, first through fourth place teams and last place finish.
Check-in and a no host lunch begin at 11 a.m. with tournament play starting at 12:30 p.m. An after-party awards ceremony and dinner will follow. Early bird registration fees are $860 per 5-person team or $175 per individual by May 14. After then, fees increase to $990 per team or $200 per individual. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
Gumbo cook-off June 5
The annual Oil City Gumbo Cook-off will be held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on June 5. The open air cook-off combines competition with live music, a vendor fair, and a motorcycle and car show.
Each year the gates open at 11 a.m. with gumbo tasting at 11:30, and attendees are welcome to walk around and enjoy the live music, drink a beer, and even stay for the awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
The admission fee for spectators is $10, with children 6 and under free; veterans will pay $5 with a military ID.
Proceeds benefit the Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care.
Enter the gumbo competition to cook a seafood gumbo, meat gumbo, or both. Entry fee for participants is $150 for one or $225 for both.
For more information or to enter, contact Abigail Strube at wyfoundationcancercare@gmail.com or call 262-0749.
Self Help Center gets donation
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union donated $500 to the Self Help Center in Casper recently. The donation comes as a thank you to the credit union’s membership for helping them reach $500 million in assets. Jennifer Dyer, executive director of the Self Help Center accepted the donation from Crystal Bratvold, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Casper branch.
Ski history project on track
The Casper Mountain Ski History (CMSH) project is very pleased to announce that the CMSH book and documentary DVD is scheduled to be published by the end of 2021. Many grants and donations previously received have been acknowledged. Thanks to more recent donors Barbara Bogart, Ralph and Lucille Barton, Jackie and Pinky Ellis, Alan Vandeventer, and Sandy Nations (in memory of Gay Nations). Sincere thanks to all who have given their help financially or in the form of their time and effort.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos, or other support are asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Donors acknowledged
In-Kind and other support for the Casper Mountain Ski History Project is most appreciated as our efforts to produce a book and video documentary continue. These products are based on interviews of 35 of Casper’s Nordic and Alpine ski pioneers. The following supporters, in addition to those already published in previous notices, have made this project possible by their hard work and sharing of their expertise: Kevin Anderson, Vince Crolla and Johanna Wickman of the Western History Center at Casper College; Karen Snyder, Bart Rea and Craig Smith in procuring grants; Diane Neste, Nathan Vondra, Rick Zimmer with letters of support; Sally Ann Shurmur and the Casper Star Tribune with publicity and Barbara Bogart with transcriptions, donating half her salary back to the project.
This project has been possible through the generous support of many donors. Sincere thanks. Input from the community is welcome; please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.