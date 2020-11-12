Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers
Buy wreath from hockey players
Casper Amateur Hockey Club’s annual wreath fundraiser will be starting the week of November 15. Help support youth hockey and purchase a wreath for $25 each while supplies last. These wreaths are handmade by a family owned and run operation out of Montana. Not only are they beautiful, but they make great gifts. For more information or to get on a “wreath wish list,” please contact your favorite Oiler, message us on Facebook, or call Diane at 315-0188.
Troopers selling Christmas wreaths
The Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps will have freshly made evergreen wreaths available for sale. These wreaths are $30 and will be delivered to your doorstep between December 4 and December 8. These wreaths make excellent gifts and put a special finishing touch to your Christmas decorating. To order one of these wreaths please call the Troopers office at 472-2141 or Ted Gilbert at 265-2894. The Troopers wish you all a wonderful holiday season.
Christmas gifts from Wyoming
Here's a Christmas gift for those who love Wyoming. PEO is selling Wyoming throws. The 100 percent, cotton 4-by 6-foot throw, designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw, call Becky at 259-3350.
Greek pastries sale
The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is taking orders for its annual bake sale of baklava and Greek pastries. To place your order, call 237-4470, text to 307-251-5134, or e-mail pkofakis@gmail.com. Prices are the same great value at $25 per one dozen baklava or $25 for a tin of three kinds of four other pastries. Order by November 7, 2020. Pick up and pay for your order on Saturday, November 21, 2020, between 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. We can also do curbside pickup or arrange for delivery. Proceeds support the philanthropic work of Philoptochos Ladies Society.
Festival of Trees online through Dec. 6
The 2020 Festival of Tree will be an online auction benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming, running from November 23 through December 6. The 32nd annual event is an online auction of fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings, and other items donated by individuals and local businesses. Auction items will be available to be seen and admired in person and all bidding online.
The goal is to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming’s statewide programs while educating about the mission of Special Olympics Wyoming.
Sponsorships for the event range from the donation of an auction item up to a $20,000 Platinum level sponsorship. More than 50 individual and corporate sponsors support the event.
Items are on display to see at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy.
To find online bidding, use www.BiddingforGood.com/SpecialOlympicsWY. The auction bidding is online only. Items may be viewed either in person (at Eastridge Mall) or online.
