Town Crier: Fundraisers

The Fittjes will receive the award at the Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to be held at the Casper Events Center on October 21, 2020. The Breakfast is honoring Rhonda Zimmerman, Casper businesswoman and philanthropist, and features a keynote address by former Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed. To reserve a seat at the Breakfast, visit bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079.

Thanks to friends of Hawk Springs

The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.

Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.

I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers