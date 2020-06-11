Town Crier: Fundraisers

According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.

Lemonade Day canceled The group regrets to announce that due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 across the state and nation, Lemonade Day 2020 has been cancelled. The generosity of the sponsors is not taken lightly as they understand the immense amount of support and effort that has gone into making Lemonade Day a treasured and memorable part of the Casper community these last few years. They look forward to coming together for this event at a more suitable time, in a climate that will better serve both both participants and sponsors. Your health and safety is the primary concern on all fronts, therefore at this time they will redirect their efforts toward what the current environment truly needs: for everyone to look out for one another.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.