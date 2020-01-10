Town Crier: Fundraisers

Winter Thankful Thursdays set

Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: January 16, Audubon of the Rockies; January 23, Herder Pride: Glenrock’s Booster Club will be raising money for Sterling and Skyla Smith; January 30, Drew’s Decision (suicide prevention); February 6, Natrona County Alcohol Task Force (Safe Ride of Natrona County); February 13, Glenrock Area Food Pantry; February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans Jan. 31

Mark your calendar for Friday, January 31, 2020, for the 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The event benefits Natrona County Meals on Wheels. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes and company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.