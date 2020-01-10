Town Crier: Fundraisers

Metal concert helps food pantry
TTM Productions presents a fundraiser Matinee, Metal Episode #1, Sunday January 12, at 4 p.m. at the Hall of Champions, Casper Fairgrounds. This fundraiser will benefit Poverty Resistance Food Pantry. Admission is $10. Available at the door of advance tickets are available at Max’s 706 N. Center At. Local Metal bands will perform. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Kids are welcome and Mary Ann will be doing face painting. For more information contact James Snelling at ttmproductions@yahoo.com, 277-6526.
Benefit for Youth Crisis Center
Stonecroft-Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to “Your God-Sized Dreams”… a breakfast on January 25, 9 to 11 a.m. at King’s Corner, 112 South Durbin. Celebrate a new year, a new decade and new personal possibilities. Enjoy a delightful breakfast, as local authors and speakers Gayle Irwin and Debra Moerke share how their special dreams have come to be realized. A free-will offering will be taken to help cover costs.
You are also invited to bring items to assemble in care packages to benefit The Youth Crisis Center residents. Needed items include toiletries, socks and underwear for boys and girls ages 7 to 17. Please mark your calendars for this memorable event! For questions, call Julie at 235-8848 or Sally at 577-5144.
Winter Thankful Thursdays set
Casper’s original Thursday night party with a purpose is back and smoke-free at The Beacon Club from 5 to 8 p.m. with great live auctions and raffles, chances to win $500 just for being in the room and a free Tito’s Vodka cocktail to everyone 21 and over. The auction begins about 6:30 p.m. while the fun lasts from 5 to 8 p.m. Thankful Thursdays are a promotion of Townsquare Media. Nonprofit beneficiaries for the winter season include: January 16, Audubon of the Rockies; January 23, Herder Pride: Glenrock’s Booster Club will be raising money for Sterling and Skyla Smith; January 30, Drew’s Decision (suicide prevention); February 6, Natrona County Alcohol Task Force (Safe Ride of Natrona County); February 13, Glenrock Area Food Pantry; February 20, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming; February 27, Here to Help Wyoming Foundation; March 5, Special Olympics Wyoming; March 12, Community Action Partnership of Natrona County; March 19, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wyoming; March 26, Tate Geological Museum; April 2, Fraternal Order of the Eagles; April 9, Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps; April 16, Safe Kids Wyoming; April 23, The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; April 30, Casper Children’s Theater; May 7, Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Bubbles, Baubles ‘n Beans Jan. 31
Mark your calendar for Friday, January 31, 2020, for the 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles and Beans fundraiser at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. The event benefits Natrona County Meals on Wheels. Come sip, sample and delight in great food, raffle prizes and company as part of the evening’s festivities. Doors are open from 4 to 8 p.m. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.
Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.
The Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle includes cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. For each bean purchased, you will receive two admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, your admission tickets will gladly be mailed to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win.
If you are interested in being a chili and/or soup vendor, sponsor, volunteer or to donate a raffle prize please contact Meals On Wheels for further information at 265-8659. You can also visit www.mealswheels.com or on Facebook.
Chorale Christmas raffle winners
Casper Children’s Chorale announces winners in its annual Christmas Raffle and thanks all of those who supported it. Winners are first place, Stephanie Lavato; second place, Osmeli Russian; third place, Mike Dewell. Casper Eats & Treats basket, Kim Hardy; Cowboy Pride basket, Sean Wallace; Family Fun basket, Jamia Johnson.
You have free articles remaining.
Because of this fundraiser, all Chorale members will be able to go on the spring trip to Spokane, Washington, in March.
FCA raises big bucks for homeless students
Fort Caspar Academy’s Charger Challenge was started in 2010 by Kenda Spicher and Caroline Mooren, Fort Caspar Academy teachers who organized the fundraiser to raise funds for an FCA family.
The goal of the committee was to demonstrate the Core Virtue of compassion by raising funds for the affected family through a 5K run/walk. For the 10th anniversary, the Charger Challenge Committee decided to bring back the 5k run as an additional event families could participate in along with the obstacle course, basket auction and other fun events.
Each year the proceeds of the fundraiser go to a local charity that is selected by the Charger Challenge Committee. The Charger Challenge raised $12,456.75 for the Natrona County Homeless Student fund! This fund exists to help homeless school-age children throughout Natrona County. Greta Hinderlighter oversees this program for the Natrona County School District. Greta serves between 250 to 300 students each year. She works to ensure these students have the basic necessities they need to be able to focus on their education. She also assists them in getting signed up for the free or reduced lunch program and getting connected to community resources.
Help African orphans
Create hope for African orphans with Horizon International. A $40 a month sponsorship covers food, clothing, basic medical and school fees/uniforms. It’s a powerful experience for kids and families to get to learn about their lives and share yours through letter writing. For further questions, contact Gwen in Casper at 262-0719 or go to www.horizonorphans.com.
Throws for those who love Wyoming
PEO is selling Wyoming throws, the perfect gift for those who love Wyoming. The 100 percent cotton 4-by 6-foot throw designed by Casper PEO members, exhibits images of Wyoming in a multi-colored design. They are a perfect wedding gift. All proceeds from the sales support PEO projects to help educate women through grants, loans and scholarships. More than 80,000 women have been recipients of PEO projects. To purchase or order a Wyoming throw call Becky at 259-3350.
Reverse raffle Feb. 1
You will have an opportunity to focus your vision on youth and help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction to be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.
The annual Reverse Raffle & Auction features the opportunity to bid on exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, trips to unique and exotic locales, home and outdoor living packages and more. In addition, a silent auction will include a variety of items including art, collectibles and entertainment. Each ticket holder has a chance to win $5,000 cash.
Tickets and tables are available online at bgccw.org/2020vision or by calling 235.4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalog and displayed at event). VIP upgrades are available.
Proceeds will support operations of the 10 sites in four counties served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
For more information please contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.