Town Crier: Fundraisers

The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to our project. We are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.

The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave us our initial grant. Others who have given generously include

the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, Friends of Hogadon, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland and Bill Bay.

Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.

