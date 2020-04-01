Town Crier: Fundraisers

Spring plant sale

Meals on Wheels Foundation holds its spring plant sale with pre-ordering to April 15. Pickup dates are May 29, 3 to 6 p.m. and May 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To order, call 265-8659 or stop in at the office, 1760 E. 12th St. Options and pricing include a pizza garden, flower garden, salsa garden and herb garden. All pricing is $40.

Crop Walk April 26

First Christian Church and Church World Service invite walkers and runners of all ages to come out for a mile walk or a 5K walk/run on April 26, starting at the Tate Pumphouse. Registration and collection of team packets will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the walk/run to begin at 1 p.m. This event is for individual walkers/runners or you can create a team! The CROP walk helps raise funds to end hunger at home and around the world. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised from this event will benefit Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies. Come join the fun. Come help end hunger for those here in Natrona County and abroad. Contact Debbie Mestas at debmestas@gmail.com or go to www.crophungerwalk.org/ to register.

Disneyworld raffle underway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}