Town Crier: Fundraisers

Hunting for Heroes benefit Nov. 7

All American Hunting Bash, hosted by Mule Deer Foundation and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming, is 6 p.m., on Nov. 7. For online ticket sales, see muledeer.myeventscenter.com.

Join Mule Deer Foundation of Wyoming and Hunting with Heroes Wyoming for a lively and quick huge firearms raffle, silent auction, and live auction. In under three hours, at least 15 firearms will be raffled and auctioned as well as numerous other great prizes such as artwork and hunts! This event is free to attend, just buy your raffle tickets, bid on the auctions, and have fun! There will be food and drinks available for purchase during the event.

All who pre-register online prior to the event will be entered to win a $100 Raffle Package. All who order raffle packages prior to the event will receive free additional raffle tickets as listed in each package. Online sales will end at 11:59 p.m., on Nov. 5, but do not worry if you miss the online sales you can still buy tickets at the event.