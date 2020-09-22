Town Crier: Fundraisers

Thanks from foundation
Meals on Wheels Foundation would like to give a special thanks to Central Wyoming Corvette Club for hosting the Funkana event that was held on September 13 that benefited Meals on Wheels. It was an incredibly fun day and we appreciate the time, support and generosity of the Central Wyoming Corvette Club. We are so grateful to R & R Rest Stops, Sunrise Shopping Center, Indian Ice, Pepsi, Hat Six Travel Center, Foxy’s Grill and all who donated items to the raffle. To all who came out to participate, all our volunteers and donors, we are so grateful. Thank you everyone for your support to Meals on Wheels.
Oktoberfest to benefit Hospice
In order to keep our friends and families as safe as possible at this time, Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will hold its 4th annual Oktoberfest outside at the tent at the Ramkota Hotel from 2 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, October 3. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of live music from Jalan Crossland, wunderbar German appetizers and a well-stocked biergarten. The auction will be held online. Dirndls and Lederhosen aren’t required, but those wanting to dress up are welcome. Wir sehen uns dort. Sponsorships are now available, you can find out more by calling 577-4832. Tickets are now on sale at https://one.bidpal.net/cwhppolka/ticketing.
Fittjes to receive Try award
To succeed at something, it takes perseverance, hard work, loyalty and sometimes luck. It also takes that special characteristic called “The Try.” A Casper couple has exemplified these characteristics and will be honored with the Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast. When tragedy struck their family, Tyrone and Linda Fittje answered back with courage, tenacity and pride to make a difference in their community.
The Mick & Susie McMurry Cowboy Code Try Award honors a person or people in the community that have been examples of living the Cowboy Code to its fullest.
In a single moment, tires screeched and a reckless driver collided with their car, taking the life of the Fittje’s three-year-old son, Hunter. Through this tragedy came an unforeseeable amount of support from the community. The Hunter Lewis Fittje Memorial Fishing Derby was created in 2001 as a way to keep his memory alive while giving back to the community. To date, the annual fishing derby has allocated over $20,000 in scholarship money to college-bound students.
Tyrone Fittje is a Natrona County High School chemistry teacher, wrestling coach and a football coach of 28 years. Linda is a childcare provider and community volunteer. Along with Hunter, Tyrone and Linda are parents to Emilie, Diana and William.
The Fittjes will receive the award at the Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to be held at the Casper Events Center on October 21, 2020. The Breakfast is honoring Rhonda Zimmerman, Casper businesswoman and philanthropist, and features a keynote address by former Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Andre Reed. To reserve a seat at the Breakfast, visit bgccw.org/breakfast20 or call 235-4079.
Thanks to friends of Hawk Springs
The friends of the Hawk Springs Community Building have raised enough money to pay the insurance and other expenses for the upkeep of the building through this difficult time. The annual monthly summer hamburger fries were canceled because of the pandemic, and a plea was issued for help with the bills not able to covered by savings.
Donations were received from alumni and children and grandchildren of alumni of the Hawk Springs school, from people who lived in Hawk Springs previously, from families who currently live in or near Hawk Springs and from those who have attended hamburger fries in the past. Some donations were large and some were small. All were given with kindness and received with gratitude.
I-REACH plans hybrid fundraisers
Since 2012, I-REACH has hosted I-Reach for Art for its an annual fundraising event. Funds raised from this event support the mission of high-quality, individualized, innovative and therapeutic services for adults with intellectual disabilities. But IR4 Art has become bigger than that over the last several years. The event has become the annual opportunity for I-REACH to connect with the community and offer thanks for supporting in ways too numerous to list.
COVID-19 has changed the landscape of everything, but the need to raise funds hasn’t changed. In 2020, there are two ways to join in the fundraising goal. You may suppor as a “virtual guest” by visiting the fundraising page at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020. You have the capability to join as an individual, join a team or create a team. You will have access to bid on silent auction items or make a cash donation. Compete with friends, family and coworkers to see who can raise the most funds via the team option.
Would you still like to see them in person? Join the “Rock Solid” event scheduled for Thursday, September 24, at 6 p.m. at the Ralph Ballard Academy, 351 N. Lennox St. Tickets are limited to 50. There will be live music, a cocktail hour, a meal catered by Occasions by Cory and 2019 Rock Solid sponsors will be retired. Following, there will be a live auction for 2020 Rock Solid sponsorships and four unique pieces created for their version of “Flea Market Flip.” Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at https://give.classy.org/IReachforArt2020.
Zimmerman to be honored, retired Bill to speak
Watching her dad, Gail, take in friends and helping neighbors as a young teen, she learned about the importance of giving back. Her generous spirit and passion for helping youth has earned Casper businesswoman Rhonda Zimmerman the distinction of honoree for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Breakfast. The 22nd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast to benefit the Boys & Girls Club will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Casper Events Center.
Adopted at birth, Rhonda grew up in Casper. No stranger to hard work and perseverance, she earned a degree in social work from UWCC and went on to help youth as a counselor at the Youth Crisis Center, the Wyoming Behavioral Institute and Central Wyoming Counseling Center. During that time, she also owned two convenience stores in Casper. She and her son currently own and operate E&F Towing and Transport, and she is a partner in Onus IV Hydration in Colorado. She is the co-founder of Casper Family Connections and a long-time board member of the club.
This year’s featured speaker is NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills. Prior to a successful career in professional football, Mr. Reed could be found almost every day at his local Boys & Girls Club in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Reserve your table now as space is limited due to health restrictions. Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7 a.m. There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the club.
The breakfast is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Giving Campaign; Forward Together for Our Kids.
You can make reservations online at bgccw.org/breakfast20 or by calling 235-4079.
Mission receives grant
Wyoming Rescue Mission received a $125,000 Daniels Fund grant to support its general operating fund. Wyoming Rescue Mission serves homeless and hungry individuals by providing them with the lifesaving services they need to get back on their feet. It provides a safe and stable environment, which is essential to its guests’ success as they re-enter the workforce and obtain permanent housing.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the expression of care and support the Daniels Fund has shown in these extraordinarily challenging times,” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Many thanks for Daniels Fund’s help through a critical time of heightened need and expense, as Wyoming Rescue Mission battles to restore homeless Wyoming men, women and families.”
According to Dave Matthews, Men’s Services director, these funds will be used to continue supporting its 120 homeless guests, to include safe shelter, warm beds, nutritious meals, hygienic items, access to laundry and showers, rehabilitation programs and services and personal protective equipment to protect against COVID-19. This grant is especially critical given the 60 percent loss in revenue from the adjustments Rescued Treasures Thrift Store has made to combat the spread of the virus.
Ski history project thanks donors
The Casper Mountain Ski History Project, a subcommittee of the Casper Mountain National Ski Patrol, would like to thank the many donors who have contributed to the project. They are producing a book and DVD documentary from over 25 videoed interviews. Thanks to Sam Weaver and Sean Ellis who began the project in 2008 and the many who have added to this project, the rich history and stories of friendship, camaraderie and volunteerism that made this mountain a local and regional winter recreation destination will be preserved.
The Natrona County School District Recreation Joint Powers Board gave the initial grant. Others who have given generously include the Wyoming Community Development Fund through the Bart Rea donor advised fund, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, the Warren Weaver Family, Arlene Rosin, Bob and Nancy Kidd, Bill and Jan Chambers, the Zimmerman Family Trust, the Hardesty Family, Barbara Scifers, Friends of Hogadon, the Leotta Family, the Wold Family Trust, Mike Huber, the Goodstein Foundation, Glenn and Pat Bochmann, Larry and Becky Steensland, Bill Bays, Gregg Welton, Christine Haley and Mary Hales.
Anyone interested in contributing their stories of skiing on Casper Mountain, photos or other support is asked to please contact Sean Ellis at seanbarbseano@juno.com.
Registration open for Be Kind to Your Mind
Registration is now open for the 4th annual Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park on Saturday, September 26, beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s theme is Dino Dash, and the t-shirts and medals promise to be treasured collector’s items. Registration can be completed at runsignup.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Iris Clubhouse.
The Be Kind to Your Mind 5K/10K/Family Fun Run and Obstacle Course is annually hosted by Wyoming Behavioral Institute. Sensational Kids co-sponsors the event and puts on an amazing obstacle course for kids at the conclusion of the run. Walkers, strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Other sponsors include the Wyoming State Parks, McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Medical Center and Chad Lore.
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults, 18 and over, who are diagnosed with a significant mental illness. It is a restorative environment for people who have had their lives drastically disrupted and need the support of others who believe that recovery from mental illness is possible.
The Iris Clubhouse was named after the flowers painted by Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from bipolar disorder. Located at 615 S. David in Casper, the Clubhouse counts 28 members. This year the Clubhouse will move to a new, larger location on H Street and will soon be able to serve 150 adults each year with an active membership of approximately 75 people and an estimated daily attendance of 25 members.
For more information about the Iris Clubhouse, visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
