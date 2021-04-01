Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

PEO sets geranium sale

It's geranium time. The sale this year is May 14 (1 to 6 p.m.) and May 15 (9 to 11 a.m.) at 1541 Diamond Drive, Diamond Oil and Gas. It will again be a drive-thru situation and COVID safety procedures will be followed. Your choices are red, white, pink, and salmon in 4-1/2 inch pots. They are locally grown by Johnny Appleseed and are $6 each. If you have ordered before you should be getting a call or email to place your order. If you want to place a first time order, please call or text 262-1531. Leave your name, phone, email and the numbers and colors you wish to order. Payment will be made with cash or check when you pick up your beautiful plants.