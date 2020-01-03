Town Crier: Fundraisers

Fundraisers

FCA raises big bucks for homeless students

Fort Caspar Academy’s Charger Challenge was started in 2010 by Kenda Spicher and Caroline Mooren, Fort Caspar Academy teachers who organized the fundraiser to raise funds for an FCA family.

The goal of the committee was to demonstrate the Core Virtue of compassion by raising funds for the affected family through a 5K run/walk. For the 10th anniversary, the Charger Challenge Committee decided to bring back the 5k run as an additional event families could participate in along with the obstacle course, basket auction and other fun events.

Each year the proceeds of the fundraiser go to a local charity that is selected by the Charger Challenge Committee. The Charger Challenge raised $12,456.75 for the Natrona County Homeless Student fund! This fund exists to help homeless school-age children throughout Natrona County. Greta Hinderlighter oversees this program for the Natrona County School District. Greta serves between 250 to 300 students each year. She works to ensure these students have the basic necessities they need to be able to focus on their education. She also assists them in getting signed up for the free or reduced lunch program and getting connected to community resources.

